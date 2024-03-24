28,806 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $41,174,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

