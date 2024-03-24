3,898 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $351,525,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $156.29 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.45.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

