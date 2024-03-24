571 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 52,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Boeing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BA opened at $188.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.44. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.