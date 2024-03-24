577 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,529,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $714.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $650.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

