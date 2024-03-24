5,782 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

