Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.05

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 14022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $980.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,505,645 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,505,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,874 shares of company stock worth $1,610,339 over the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

