Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $31,086.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $378,857.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,743,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $110,136. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

