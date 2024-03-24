Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 25,998 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 923,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 193.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royce Value Trust

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.