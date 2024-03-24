Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 20,025 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $623,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

