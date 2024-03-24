Advisor Resource Council Invests $306,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,172,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,244,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,055 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,184 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CADE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.05.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

