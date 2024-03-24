Advisor Resource Council Invests $308,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,071,000 after purchasing an additional 829,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after purchasing an additional 524,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,284 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PULS opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile



The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

