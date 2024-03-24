Advisor Resource Council Invests $369,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Down 0.9 %

EIX opened at $69.56 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.