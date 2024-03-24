Advisor Resource Council Invests $416,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $159.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $159.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

