Advisor Resource Council Makes New $519,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

TXN stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

