Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after acquiring an additional 278,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $48.67 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.