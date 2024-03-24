Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $257.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.38 and its 200 day moving average is $229.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

