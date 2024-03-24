Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 8,463 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 273,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

