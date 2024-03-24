Advisor Resource Council Takes $468,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

