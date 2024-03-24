Advisor Resource Council Takes $531,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $136.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

