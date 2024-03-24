Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HEES stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $114,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,528.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,900 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $114,779.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,528.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence C. Karlson sold 8,225 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $501,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,548.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,282. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.