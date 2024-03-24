Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LHX opened at $211.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.