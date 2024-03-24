AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV opened at $148.91 on Friday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $88.24 and a twelve month high of $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

