AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Price Up 3.3%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.28. 8,303,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 8,214,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AES Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 16.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

