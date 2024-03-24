Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,804 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

