Aimia (AIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Aimia Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE AIM opened at C$2.70 on Friday. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$2.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

