Aimia (AIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Aimia Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE AIM opened at C$2.70 on Friday. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$2.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06.
About Aimia
