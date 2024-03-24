Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,121,869 shares of company stock worth $160,298,641. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $167.86 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

