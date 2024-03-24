AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Cut to C$2.80

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock’s previous close.
AKITA Drilling Trading Down 4.8 %
AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10.
About AKITA Drilling
