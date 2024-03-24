AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Cut to C$2.80

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Trading Down 4.8 %

AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10.

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.