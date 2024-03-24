Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Cut to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.2 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

TSE ATD opened at C$77.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$63.15 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

