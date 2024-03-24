Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$86.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATD. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Shares of ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$81.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$63.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

