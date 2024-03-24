Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

ATD stock opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$63.15 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

