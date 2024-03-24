Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$86.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.
ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.77.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
