Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$63.15 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$81.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

