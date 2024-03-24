Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$89.00. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATD. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Shares of ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$63.15 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The stock has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

