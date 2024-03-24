Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKT. Barclays increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

ALKT stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.41. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,198,248.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $668,777.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,625.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,248.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,734 shares of company stock worth $2,658,864. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

