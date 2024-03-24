Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.