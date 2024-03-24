Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 914.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 43,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.74 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

