Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Financial Comparison

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
9.1% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of First National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altisource Asset Management and First National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altisource Asset Management
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|First National Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Altisource Asset Management and First National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management
|-105.28%
|N/A
|-19.91%
|First National Financial
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Altisource Asset Management and First National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management
|$4.97 million
|1.79
|-$15.93 million
|($2.96)
|-1.09
|First National Financial
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.09
|13.68
First National Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
First National Financial beats Altisource Asset Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Altisource Asset Management
AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
