Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Financial Comparison

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of First National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altisource Asset Management and First National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A First National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

First National Financial has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.81%. Given First National Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First National Financial is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and First National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management -105.28% N/A -19.91% First National Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and First National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $4.97 million 1.79 -$15.93 million ($2.96) -1.09 First National Financial N/A N/A N/A $2.09 13.68

First National Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First National Financial beats Altisource Asset Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.