Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.29 and a 1-year high of $181.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

