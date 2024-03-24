Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $181.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

