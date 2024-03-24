América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMX. Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

