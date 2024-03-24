American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $17.94 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Realty Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

