Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,075 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $307.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.58 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,005,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.