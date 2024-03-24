Analyzing 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) & WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) and WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -33.58% -7.92% -1.55% WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 2U and WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $945.95 million 0.03 -$317.61 million ($3.94) -0.09 WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U.

90.6% of 2U shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 2U and WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 8 1 0 2.11 WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

2U currently has a consensus price target of $4.31, suggesting a potential upside of 1,096.20%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH.

Summary

2U beats WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities, and other organizations. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill for career or personal development through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It provides a platform that provides technology and technology-enabled services; and edX.org, a marketplace that allows to access various catalog of online offerings, which include free offerings and graduate degrees. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH

World Wide Child Care Corporation, through its subsidiary, Children of America, operates in the field of educational childcare and development in the United States. It offers childcare services; and a proprietary curriculum that helps in the development of children, as well as operates licensed facilities. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

