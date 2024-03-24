Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NLY opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.