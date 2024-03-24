Aptose Biosciences (APS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($1.98) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of C$32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$1.85 and a one year high of C$13.65.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

