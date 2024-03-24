Aptose Biosciences (APTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Free Report) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.30. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

