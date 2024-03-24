ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Canada upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.02.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.74 and a 52-week high of C$24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.47.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.1692015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

