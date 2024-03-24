Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.