Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.