Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 83.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 444.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.