Astrana Health (ASTH) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 61 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Astrana Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -75.73% -77.51% -21.43%

Risk and Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s peers have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 44 441 1045 39 2.69

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astrana Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.48%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Astrana Health’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 30.05 Astrana Health Competitors $737.25 million $28.05 million 9.92

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Astrana Health beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.